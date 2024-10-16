Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as J&K Chief Minister Amid Political Upheaval

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, has officially taken oath as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the inception of the first elected government in the region since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated. While the Congress remains absent from the coalition, the central government promises close cooperation.

The oath-taking ceremony, administered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, also saw five ministers—including Jammu's Surinder Choudhary—sworn in, highlighting a representative balance between Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress, despite its prior partnership, abstains from joining Omar's cabinet, demanding restoration of statehood.

The event attracted significant attention with prominent political figures in attendance, underscoring the united front displayed by the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, ongoing debates over governance challenges and the status of the territory loom large over Omar Abdullah's new term.

(With inputs from agencies.)