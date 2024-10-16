Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini: Leading Haryana into a New Era

Nayab Singh Saini is set to become the Chief Minister of Haryana after being unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader. Previously, chief minister in March, Saini’s appointment signifies the party's continued governance in Haryana following surprising electoral success, securing 48 out of 90 assembly seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:12 IST
Nayab Singh Saini: Leading Haryana into a New Era
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini, now poised to assume office as Haryana's Chief Minister for a second term, was unanimously chosen as the BJP legislature party leader. His election symbolizes his party's enduring political influence in the state after a surprising electoral victory.

In contrast to tradition, the BJP promptly declared Saini's position if they retained power, showcasing confidence in his leadership abilities. His nomination was proposed by MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi and seconded by Anil Vij, formalized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP, securing a third consecutive term with 48 seats, revealed an unexpected victory that political analysts didn't foresee. Shah credited the Modi government's policies for influencing the voters and highlighted their commitment to state development, without corruption or bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024