Kenya on the Brink: Deputy President's Impeachment Battle Unfolds

Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua faces impeachment on charges like corruption and inciting ethnic divisions. Amid tension with President William Ruto, this case could impact investor confidence. Gachagua, claiming political motivation behind the charges, pleads not guilty and vows to contest the process in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:35 IST
  • Kenya

Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, currently facing impeachment proceedings, declared his innocence on Wednesday regarding allegations of corruption and inciting ethnic divisions. The charges also include his support for anti-government protests, some of which resulted in the storming of the national parliament.

Gachagua has labeled these accusations as politically driven. If the impeachment is successful, he would become Kenya's first sitting deputy president to be removed from office. This political strife has intensified the existing tensions between Gachagua and President William Ruto, who had promised stability following his own rocky tenure under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ongoing case adds an element of uncertainty to East Africa's key economic center, potentially affecting investor confidence. Despite legal challenges raised, the impeachment debate continues in parliament and the senate, with a crucial vote scheduled for Thursday. The Kenyan Constitution dictates immediate removal from office if both chambers approve the motion, although Gachagua plans to appeal any such decision.

