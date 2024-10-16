Fadnavis Challenges Opposition to Name CM Candidate Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to declare their chief ministerial candidate before the state's November 20 assembly elections. Holding a press conference with ruling allies, Fadnavis emphasized that his coalition was not concerned about the CM candidate as the election approaches.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called on the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to reveal their chief ministerial candidate ahead of the state's upcoming assembly elections on November 20. This challenge was issued during a joint press conference with the 'Mahayuti' allies, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
In response to inquiries about the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance's CM candidate, Fadnavis asserted that the sitting Chief Minister Shinde was the obvious choice. He urged the opposition to declare their candidate before focusing on the ruling coalition's plans. Fadnavis stated, "Ask them who is your face. First, declare your face."
Chief Minister Shinde echoed Fadnavis' sentiment, claiming that no one in the ruling alliance is impatient for the top position. He remarked that the administration's achievements over the past two years should serve as their campaign focal point.
(With inputs from agencies.)
