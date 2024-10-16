Controversy Erupts Over Bajrang Dal Leaders' Remarks

Two Bajrang Dal leaders, Sanjay Mishra and Vivek Mishra, face legal proceedings following allegations of derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a public meeting in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. Local police confirmed the case lodged under these accusations.

Afzal Khan, the complainant, reported the incident, which happened in Madhotanda town on October 13, as inflammatory, claiming the remarks could incite religious tensions. Circle Officer Puranpur, Vishal Chaudhary, noted these speeches were seen as offensive by many in the Muslim community.

The situation escalated as members of the community gathered in protest; however, authorities quickly intervened to prevent any outbreak of conflict, promising a thorough investigation. The speeches, recorded and circulated on the internet, contributed to the escalation, underscoring the sensitivity surrounding such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)