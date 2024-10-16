Nayab Singh Saini's Historic Return to Haryana's Helm
Nayab Singh Saini has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana, paving the way for his second term as the state's chief minister. His appointment follows the BJP's unprecedented third-term victory in the Haryana assembly elections, marking a significant political milestone.
- Country:
- India
Nayab Singh Saini is set to become Haryana's chief minister for a second time, following his unanimous election as the BJP legislature party leader. This decision comes in the wake of the party's historic third-term win in the state elections.
Key political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, attended the announcement meeting. Saini's elevation was strongly backed by central party leadership, underscoring the strategic choices amid growing BJP influence in the region.
The newly elected chief minister, once a minister under Khattar's government, will take office with support from Independent MLAs, promising a governance approach centered on development, transparency, and security. Haryana's BJP victory is seen as a harbinger of the party's prospects in upcoming state elections elsewhere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crime Wave in Delhi: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Blames Central Government
Dr. Shane Reti Welcomes Promising Progress on Government's Health Targets
Orphaned Siblings in Odisha Await Government Aid
Government Launches FamilyBoost to Help Families with ECE Costs
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Unity Amidst Hatred in Haryana Ahead of Assembly Polls