Nayab Singh Saini's Historic Return to Haryana's Helm

Nayab Singh Saini has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana, paving the way for his second term as the state's chief minister. His appointment follows the BJP's unprecedented third-term victory in the Haryana assembly elections, marking a significant political milestone.

Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:48 IST
Nayab Singh Saini is set to become Haryana's chief minister for a second time, following his unanimous election as the BJP legislature party leader. This decision comes in the wake of the party's historic third-term win in the state elections.

Key political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, attended the announcement meeting. Saini's elevation was strongly backed by central party leadership, underscoring the strategic choices amid growing BJP influence in the region.

The newly elected chief minister, once a minister under Khattar's government, will take office with support from Independent MLAs, promising a governance approach centered on development, transparency, and security. Haryana's BJP victory is seen as a harbinger of the party's prospects in upcoming state elections elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

