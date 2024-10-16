Nayab Singh Saini's Historic Return to Haryana's Helm

Nayab Singh Saini is set to become Haryana's chief minister for a second time, following his unanimous election as the BJP legislature party leader. This decision comes in the wake of the party's historic third-term win in the state elections.

Key political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, attended the announcement meeting. Saini's elevation was strongly backed by central party leadership, underscoring the strategic choices amid growing BJP influence in the region.

The newly elected chief minister, once a minister under Khattar's government, will take office with support from Independent MLAs, promising a governance approach centered on development, transparency, and security. Haryana's BJP victory is seen as a harbinger of the party's prospects in upcoming state elections elsewhere.

