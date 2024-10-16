Biden's Security Aid for Ukraine on Horizon

President Joe Biden is poised to discuss security aid with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine, according to a statement from the White House on Wednesday.

In his planned call, Biden will detail a fresh security assistance package intended to bolster Ukraine. While he travels to Germany this week, a face-to-face meeting with Zelenskiy will not occur, as noted by White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing.

This development highlights the ongoing diplomatic and military support from the United States amidst the continuing conflict faced by Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)