Diplomatic Rifts: No Evidence, Just Allegations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent testimony before a Commission of Inquiry has reignited diplomatic tensions as he attempted to substantiate serious allegations against India without presenting substantial evidence.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India reiterated its stance, emphasizing that Canada has failed to provide any evidence supporting Trudeau's claims of Indian involvement in Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. The MEA's statement asserted Trudeau's allegations have unjustly tarnished bilateral relations.

New Delhi has strongly refuted claims associating Indian agents with criminal activities in Canada, dismissing Canada's assertions of shared evidence. In reaction, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, marking significant diplomatic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)