Naidu's Haryana Visit: Political Ties Strengthened
Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, will visit Haryana to attend Nayab Singh Saini's swearing-in as Chief Minister. He plans to participate in an NDA meeting before returning to Andhra Pradesh the same evening.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Haryana on Thursday, signaling a reinforcement of political alliances. He will witness the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's new Chief Minister.
As per his official schedule, Naidu will arrive in Chandigarh by 11:15 am, with the ceremony taking place in Panchkula between 12:30 pm and 2 pm. This visit not only marks a significant political development but also strengthens ties between different state governments under the NDA umbrella.
After the ceremony, Naidu plans to participate in a meeting with other NDA chief ministers, further discussing regional cooperation. He is slated to conclude his one-day visit by returning to Andhra Pradesh by 10:30 pm, making it a concise yet effective engagement for Andhra's leader.
