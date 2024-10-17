Kapil Sibal Calls for Restoration of J&K Statehood

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal condemned the reduction of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, labeling it a 'constitutional misdemeanour' and emphasized the need for statehood restoration.

His statement followed Omar Abdullah's oath-taking as the Union Territory's first chief minister since 2019, after the special status was revoked.

Abdullah, along with five ministers, was sworn in at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)