Kapil Sibal Calls for Restoration of J&K Statehood

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the demotion of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, calling it a constitutional error. His comments followed Omar Abdullah's swearing-in as the Union Territory's first chief minister since its special status was revoked in 2019. Sibal demands restoration of statehood.

Updated: 17-10-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:29 IST
Kapil Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal condemned the reduction of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, labeling it a 'constitutional misdemeanour' and emphasized the need for statehood restoration.

His statement followed Omar Abdullah's oath-taking as the Union Territory's first chief minister since 2019, after the special status was revoked.

Abdullah, along with five ministers, was sworn in at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

