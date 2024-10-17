Kapil Sibal Calls for Restoration of J&K Statehood
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized the demotion of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, calling it a constitutional error. His comments followed Omar Abdullah's swearing-in as the Union Territory's first chief minister since its special status was revoked in 2019. Sibal demands restoration of statehood.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal condemned the reduction of Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory, labeling it a 'constitutional misdemeanour' and emphasized the need for statehood restoration.
His statement followed Omar Abdullah's oath-taking as the Union Territory's first chief minister since 2019, after the special status was revoked.
Abdullah, along with five ministers, was sworn in at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over the ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
