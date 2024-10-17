Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini: Haryana's OBC Pioneer Takes Oath

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders. Despite challenges, Saini led the BJP to a successful third term. Known for his OBC representation, he continues to defy expectations as the state leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:42 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana, with a ceremony slated for Thursday in Panchkula.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath, marking Saini's second term in office. The ceremony is expected to see attendance from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will witness the swearing-in of other cabinet ministers.

Following a significant electoral victory, where the BJP secured a third term with 48 seats, Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature. His leadership, representing the OBC community, played a pivotal role in overcoming the anti-incumbency sentiment and opposition challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

