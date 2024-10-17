Nayab Singh Saini: Haryana's OBC Pioneer Takes Oath
Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi and other leaders. Despite challenges, Saini led the BJP to a successful third term. Known for his OBC representation, he continues to defy expectations as the state leader.
- Country:
- India
Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana, with a ceremony slated for Thursday in Panchkula.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath, marking Saini's second term in office. The ceremony is expected to see attendance from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will witness the swearing-in of other cabinet ministers.
Following a significant electoral victory, where the BJP secured a third term with 48 seats, Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature. His leadership, representing the OBC community, played a pivotal role in overcoming the anti-incumbency sentiment and opposition challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Honors Gandhi and Shastri on Birth Anniversary
Amit Shah Urges Maharashtra BJP to Resolve Differences Ahead of Assembly Elections
PM Modi to Unveil Rs 83,300 Crore Development Projects in Jharkhand
Construction of separate toilets in schools has reduced dropout rate of girls: PM Modi on Swachh Bharat Diwas.
Swachh Bharat campaign is not just a cleanliness movement; it is now becoming a new path to prosperity: PM Modi.