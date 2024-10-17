Nayab Singh Saini: Haryana's OBC Pioneer Takes Oath

Nayab Singh Saini is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana, with a ceremony slated for Thursday in Panchkula.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath, marking Saini's second term in office. The ceremony is expected to see attendance from prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will witness the swearing-in of other cabinet ministers.

Following a significant electoral victory, where the BJP secured a third term with 48 seats, Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature. His leadership, representing the OBC community, played a pivotal role in overcoming the anti-incumbency sentiment and opposition challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)