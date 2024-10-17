Congress Eyes Strategic Victory in Jharkhand Elections with JMM Alliance
The Congress party plans to contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the JMM. A final decision on seat sharing is imminent, and the first list of Congress candidates will be released post-October 19. Elections will be held on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.
The Congress party is set to contest the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in collaboration with the JMM, a senior party leader disclosed on Thursday. An official announcement regarding the seat-sharing agreement is in the pipeline.
According to Ghulam Ahmad Mir, AICC's Jharkhand in-charge, the party's initial list of candidates will be unveiled after October 19, following state visits from top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.
The elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23. Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed that the alliance aims to contest all 81 seats as they bank on development projects spearheaded by the current JMM-led government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
