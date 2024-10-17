Left Menu

Congress Eyes Strategic Victory in Jharkhand Elections with JMM Alliance

The Congress party plans to contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the JMM. A final decision on seat sharing is imminent, and the first list of Congress candidates will be released post-October 19. Elections will be held on November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:36 IST
Congress Eyes Strategic Victory in Jharkhand Elections with JMM Alliance
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is set to contest the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in collaboration with the JMM, a senior party leader disclosed on Thursday. An official announcement regarding the seat-sharing agreement is in the pipeline.

According to Ghulam Ahmad Mir, AICC's Jharkhand in-charge, the party's initial list of candidates will be unveiled after October 19, following state visits from top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

The elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23. Chief Minister Hemant Soren confirmed that the alliance aims to contest all 81 seats as they bank on development projects spearheaded by the current JMM-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024