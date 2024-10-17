Political Turmoil: Kenya's Deputy President's Impeachment Drama

Kenya's political landscape is facing a significant upheaval as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment hearing commenced before the Senate. His lawyer, Paul Muite, cited Gachagua's sudden illness and hospitalization, which left the deputy president unable to attend the proceedings.

Impeachment charges against Gachagua arose from alleged disloyalty to President William Ruto and divisive public statements. The National Assembly's prior voting for Gachagua's ousting highlights deepening rifts within the ruling coalition. Political analysts suggest that the impeachment, seen by many as politically motivated, could backfire on President Ruto.

The situation escalates as Senate Speaker Amazon Kingi postponed the session, demanding Gachagua's appearance. Amidst ongoing public discontent over economic issues, accusations of Gachagua accumulating wealth unlawfully add complexity to the political situation. If the Senate vote favors impeachment, Gachagua would be the first deputy president removed under the 2010 constitution.

