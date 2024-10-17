British Foreign Secretary Seeks 'Pragmatic Engagement' with China Amid Tensions
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy embarks on an inaugural visit to China amidst diplomatic tensions over espionage allegations and human rights concerns. Despite challenges, Lammy aims to foster a 'pragmatic engagement' with Beijing, focusing on the release of detained Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai. De-escalating tensions remains a priority.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is making his inaugural trip to China this week as part of efforts to mend the UK's increasingly fraught relationship with Beijing. Despite standing concerns over human rights and espionage, Lammy is seeking 'pragmatic engagement' with Chinese leaders.
The visit comes against a backdrop of tension, with allegations of spying, cyber-espionage, and Beijing's stance on civil liberties in Hong Kong straining diplomatic ties. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government remains committed to engaging China, according to his spokesperson, who reiterated Britain's demand for the release of Hong Kong activist and British citizen Jimmy Lai.
While former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak adopted a conciliatory approach towards China, current leaders are balancing dialogue with firm advocacy for democratic values. Lammy's visit signifies a strategic effort to realign UK-China relations while addressing contentious issues on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations Bring Together Cultures in Beijing's Chaoyang Park
Infiltration Crisis: Iran's Struggle with Israeli Espionage
UN-ISRAEL DIPLOMATIC TENSIONS: A POLITICAL DRAMA
Diplomatic Tensions: Germany and Austria's Move
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Germany Criticized for Intervening in Hungarian Affairs