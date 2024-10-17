Left Menu

British Foreign Secretary Seeks 'Pragmatic Engagement' with China Amid Tensions

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy embarks on an inaugural visit to China amidst diplomatic tensions over espionage allegations and human rights concerns. Despite challenges, Lammy aims to foster a 'pragmatic engagement' with Beijing, focusing on the release of detained Hong Kong activist Jimmy Lai. De-escalating tensions remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:31 IST
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is making his inaugural trip to China this week as part of efforts to mend the UK's increasingly fraught relationship with Beijing. Despite standing concerns over human rights and espionage, Lammy is seeking 'pragmatic engagement' with Chinese leaders.

The visit comes against a backdrop of tension, with allegations of spying, cyber-espionage, and Beijing's stance on civil liberties in Hong Kong straining diplomatic ties. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government remains committed to engaging China, according to his spokesperson, who reiterated Britain's demand for the release of Hong Kong activist and British citizen Jimmy Lai.

While former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak adopted a conciliatory approach towards China, current leaders are balancing dialogue with firm advocacy for democratic values. Lammy's visit signifies a strategic effort to realign UK-China relations while addressing contentious issues on the global stage.

