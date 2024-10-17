Tension in Kenya: Deputy President Faces Historic Impeachment Hearing
Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua faces 11 impeachment charges, including corruption and inciting unrest. The Senate briefly adjourned proceedings after Gachagua was hospitalized. This historic case underscores tensions with President Ruto, potentially affecting investor confidence in the region.
Amidst escalating political drama, Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stood accused on 11 counts during a historic impeachment process. Proceedings were unexpectedly halted when Gachagua was hospitalized, as his lawyer cited 'intense chest pains' requiring rest.
This impeachment marks a first for a sitting deputy president in Kenya. Allegations range from corruption to inciting protests, raising tensions with President William Ruto. President Ruto's past tenure as deputy president was marked by turbulence, an experience he vowed to avoid.
Gachagua asserts the impeachment bears Ruto's endorsement and aims for unbiased judgment from legislators. The outcome may introduce risks to investor confidence within East Africa's commercial hub, highlighting a significant political turning point.
With inputs from agencies.
