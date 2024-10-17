Left Menu

Tension in Kenya: Deputy President Faces Historic Impeachment Hearing

Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua faces 11 impeachment charges, including corruption and inciting unrest. The Senate briefly adjourned proceedings after Gachagua was hospitalized. This historic case underscores tensions with President Ruto, potentially affecting investor confidence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:09 IST
Tension in Kenya: Deputy President Faces Historic Impeachment Hearing
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Amidst escalating political drama, Kenya's Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stood accused on 11 counts during a historic impeachment process. Proceedings were unexpectedly halted when Gachagua was hospitalized, as his lawyer cited 'intense chest pains' requiring rest.

This impeachment marks a first for a sitting deputy president in Kenya. Allegations range from corruption to inciting protests, raising tensions with President William Ruto. President Ruto's past tenure as deputy president was marked by turbulence, an experience he vowed to avoid.

Gachagua asserts the impeachment bears Ruto's endorsement and aims for unbiased judgment from legislators. The outcome may introduce risks to investor confidence within East Africa's commercial hub, highlighting a significant political turning point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024