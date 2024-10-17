Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini's Rise: A Dark Horse Surges Ahead

In a dramatic political shift, Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana's chief minister, succeeding M L Khattar. Celebrated by Prime Minister Modi, Saini's leadership marks BJP's third consecutive state government. The swearing-in ceremony featured notable NDA figures, underscoring political unity and strategic triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:15 IST
Nayab Singh Saini emerged as a political surprise as he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA leaders, highlighted Saini's ascent in the BJP after defeating expectations that favored Congress.

With over 2.8 crore residents backing him, Saini's leadership marked the BJP's third successful tenure in the state, emphasizing a strategic victory following the Lok Sabha elections. The event coincided with Valmiki Jayanti, delivering a culturally significant message by reflecting the party's diversified representation of various castes and communities.

Political analysts view this development as a preparatory step for upcoming state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The BJP's consolidation in Haryana reflects its organizational strength, driven by key figures like Union Ministers and state leaders united under Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

