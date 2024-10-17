Nayab Singh Saini's Rise: A Dark Horse Surges Ahead

Nayab Singh Saini emerged as a political surprise as he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA leaders, highlighted Saini's ascent in the BJP after defeating expectations that favored Congress.

With over 2.8 crore residents backing him, Saini's leadership marked the BJP's third successful tenure in the state, emphasizing a strategic victory following the Lok Sabha elections. The event coincided with Valmiki Jayanti, delivering a culturally significant message by reflecting the party's diversified representation of various castes and communities.

Political analysts view this development as a preparatory step for upcoming state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The BJP's consolidation in Haryana reflects its organizational strength, driven by key figures like Union Ministers and state leaders united under Modi's visionary leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)