Jharkhand Elections: Centenarians Ready to Cast Their Vote

In a significant development for democratic participation, more than 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The elections are scheduled to occur in two phases, the first on November 13 and the second on November 20, according to officials overseeing the process.

Jharkhand hosts a total of 2.60 crore registered voters, of which 995 are aged above 100 years, and 1.13 lakh are senior citizens aged over 85, ensuring that older demographics are prominently represented. To accommodate this, the Election Commission of India has mandated accessibility enhancements such as ramps at all polling stations.

Furthermore, officials have been instructed to provide specialized transport services for persons with disabilities and senior citizens on polling day. Nomination filing for the 43 assembly constituencies participating in the November 13 phase began recently and will conclude on October 25. The initiative reflects a broader effort to facilitate ease of access and inclusivity in the electoral process.

