Left Menu

Jharkhand Elections: Centenarians Ready to Cast Their Vote

Over 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are set to vote in the Jharkhand assembly elections, marking a significant participatory milestone. Scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, the elections will ensure accessibility for PWDs and senior citizens across all polling stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:21 IST
Jharkhand Elections: Centenarians Ready to Cast Their Vote
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for democratic participation, more than 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The elections are scheduled to occur in two phases, the first on November 13 and the second on November 20, according to officials overseeing the process.

Jharkhand hosts a total of 2.60 crore registered voters, of which 995 are aged above 100 years, and 1.13 lakh are senior citizens aged over 85, ensuring that older demographics are prominently represented. To accommodate this, the Election Commission of India has mandated accessibility enhancements such as ramps at all polling stations.

Furthermore, officials have been instructed to provide specialized transport services for persons with disabilities and senior citizens on polling day. Nomination filing for the 43 assembly constituencies participating in the November 13 phase began recently and will conclude on October 25. The initiative reflects a broader effort to facilitate ease of access and inclusivity in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024