Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's Bungalow Allocation Saga

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has received an allocation letter for 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow but has not yet taken possession. The bungalow, located in Civil Lines, was vacated by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal. The chief minister awaits completion of formalities and has been issued an 'authority slip' by PWD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been allocated the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, yet she has not taken possession, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.

Atishi remains at AB-17, Mathura Road, the residence assigned to her when she became a Delhi minister last year. Despite receiving her allocation late Wednesday night, formal possession of the Civil Lines bungalow is pending.

The bungalow was occupied by former CM Arvind Kejriwal for over nine years before he vacated it earlier this month. The Public Works Department (PWD) allotted it to Atishi on October 11. However, due to necessary formalities, including an inventory check, the move-in is paused with an 'authority slip' issued to her to determine her moving date and time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

