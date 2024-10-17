Left Menu

Congress Unraveled: Ajay Yadav's Resignation Sparks OBC Controversy

BJP leader CR Kesavan criticized Congress following Captain Ajay Singh Yadav's resignation, claiming it exposes Congress's anti-OBC sentiment. Yadav, who held positions within Congress for years, resigned citing dissatisfaction with the party's leadership. His departure is seen as indicative of the party's issues with internal cohesion and minority representation.

BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a recent development, BJP leader CR Kesavan launched a scathing critique of the Congress party following the resignation of former AICC OBC Department Chairman, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav. Kesavan accused Congress of having an 'OBC virodhi' or anti-OBC mentality, asserting that the party manipulates OBCs and other minority communities as political pawns.

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav announced his departure from Congress on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction with the party's high command. Yadav, who has been a loyal member for decades, mentioned that his family has been associated with Congress for over 70 years, dating back to 1952 when his father first entered politics.

Ajay Singh Yadav's resignation serves as a significant blow to Congress's image, particularly regarding its treatment of minority communities. His exit raises questions about the party's internal dynamics and its commitment to representing disadvantaged groups, as Kesavan's statements suggest a deep-rooted issue within its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

