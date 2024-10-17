Left Menu

NDA's Strategic Conclave Focuses on Governance and National Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the commitment of the BJP-led NDA to national progress and empowerment at a strategic meeting with chief ministers. Focus areas included governance, democracy, and economic goals. The alliance is set to leverage its Haryana victory in upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the National Democratic Alliance's dedication to advancing national progress and uplifting marginalized communities during a meeting with the alliance's chief ministers and deputy CMs. The session followed the inauguration of Haryana's new government, with Modi emphasizing governance and democratic principles.

The meeting discussed broad strategic issues, including democracy, the economy, and governance. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda participated in the deliberations, aiming to capitalize on recent electoral victories. Resolutions passed included celebrating the democracy in 2025 and increasing public awareness about constitutional values.

As the NDA prepares for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, its leaders expressed confidence in their ability to build on the momentum from the Haryana polls. Nadda highlighted the commitment to addressing social and health issues while fostering economic growth through initiatives like 'Digital India' and efforts towards a $5 trillion economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

