Biden Hails New Era with Hamas Leader's Demise

U.S. President Joe Biden declared on Thursday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offers a moment of respite for Israel and heralds an opportunity for a post-Hamas period in Gaza.

Biden described Sinwar as a formidable barrier to peace efforts, one that has now been removed, though he cautioned that significant challenges remain.

He announced forthcoming conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials to commend them, discuss efforts to return hostages to their families, and aim to conclusively end the war, which has wrought extensive suffering on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)