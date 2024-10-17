Left Menu

Biden Hails New Era with Hamas Leader's Demise

President Biden announced that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar represents a significant moment of relief for Israelis. He emphasized the opportunity to move forward in Gaza without Hamas, while acknowledging that much work remains. Biden plans to engage with Israeli leaders on future steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:49 IST
Biden Hails New Era with Hamas Leader's Demise

U.S. President Joe Biden declared on Thursday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offers a moment of respite for Israel and heralds an opportunity for a post-Hamas period in Gaza.

Biden described Sinwar as a formidable barrier to peace efforts, one that has now been removed, though he cautioned that significant challenges remain.

He announced forthcoming conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials to commend them, discuss efforts to return hostages to their families, and aim to conclusively end the war, which has wrought extensive suffering on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024