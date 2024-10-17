Biden Hails New Era with Hamas Leader's Demise
President Biden announced that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar represents a significant moment of relief for Israelis. He emphasized the opportunity to move forward in Gaza without Hamas, while acknowledging that much work remains. Biden plans to engage with Israeli leaders on future steps.
U.S. President Joe Biden declared on Thursday that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offers a moment of respite for Israel and heralds an opportunity for a post-Hamas period in Gaza.
Biden described Sinwar as a formidable barrier to peace efforts, one that has now been removed, though he cautioned that significant challenges remain.
He announced forthcoming conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials to commend them, discuss efforts to return hostages to their families, and aim to conclusively end the war, which has wrought extensive suffering on civilians.
