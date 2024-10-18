Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy Amidst Potential U.S. Policy Shift on Ukraine

In a controversial escalation of his campaign rhetoric, Donald Trump has cast blame on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the onset of Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia. The remarks suggest Trump could implement a major shift in U.S. policy toward Ukraine if victorious in the upcoming November 5 election.

The former president has consistently criticized Zelenskiy, labeling him "the greatest salesman on Earth" for his successful acquisition of substantial U.S. military aid. Trump argues Zelenskiy's failure to pursue peace with Moscow is a critical misstep and has entertained the possibility of Ukraine ceding territory for a peace agreement—a proposal Kyiv deems unacceptable.

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, Trump intensified his critique, alleging Zelenskiy's responsibility not only for failing to halt the war but also for its origin. Despite these claims, Ukraine's President met with Trump in New York in September, presenting a 'victory plan' to end the conflict without receiving any concrete commitments from the outspoken candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)