Zelenskiy's Battle Plan Faces Difficult NATO Path

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a compelling case for his "victory plan" to the European Union and NATO, urging critical support in the face of Russia's aggression. While he received pledges of continued assistance, key NATO members stopped short of extending an immediate invitation for membership.

Zelenskiy stated that failing to support the plan would only benefit Russia, emphasizing the need for more weapons and authorization to use Western long-range missiles against Russian targets. During a summit in Brussels, he described the proposed measures as decisive action against President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Despite assurances from NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Ukraine would eventually join the alliance, an immediate invitation remained off the table. Zelenskiy's allies showed mixed reactions, with nations like Germany and the U.S. being cautious due to the potential risks involved in escalating conflict.

