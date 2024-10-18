Zelenskiy's Battle Plan Faces Difficult NATO Path
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought EU and NATO backing for his 'victory plan' amidst Russia's invasion. Despite promises of support, NATO hesitated to extend an immediate membership invite. Zelenskiy warned allies of strengthening Russia by not endorsing the plan demanding increased military support.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a compelling case for his "victory plan" to the European Union and NATO, urging critical support in the face of Russia's aggression. While he received pledges of continued assistance, key NATO members stopped short of extending an immediate invitation for membership.
Zelenskiy stated that failing to support the plan would only benefit Russia, emphasizing the need for more weapons and authorization to use Western long-range missiles against Russian targets. During a summit in Brussels, he described the proposed measures as decisive action against President Vladimir Putin's regime.
Despite assurances from NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte that Ukraine would eventually join the alliance, an immediate invitation remained off the table. Zelenskiy's allies showed mixed reactions, with nations like Germany and the U.S. being cautious due to the potential risks involved in escalating conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Benjamin Sesko: Europe's Rising Football Sensation in Champions League
Belgium Contributes EUR 9.5M to UNDP's Core Resources, Strengthening Global Crisis Response
Steadying Euro Zone Yields Amid Middle East Tensions
Nirmala Sitharaman Courted European Investors for India's Green Transition
Slovakia's Strategic Energy Concerns Amid European Pressure