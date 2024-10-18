EU Criticizes Hamas Leader Amid Ceasefire Debates

EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has expressed strong criticism of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, describing him as an obstacle to securing a much-needed ceasefire and ensuring the unconditional release of all hostages. Borrell shared his views on the social media platform X on Thursday, following reports of Sinwar's death.

Borrell emphasized that Yahya Sinwar, formally listed as a terrorist by the EU, was a key figure responsible for the serious attack on October 7. The EU's stance highlights its perception of Sinwar as a major hindrance to peace efforts in the region.

The reported death of the Hamas leader has prompted various reactions, with ongoing debates about its implications for the already tense ceasefire negotiations. This development underscores the challenges in achieving peace in the conflict-torn area.

(With inputs from agencies.)