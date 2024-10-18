Sinwar's Death Spurs Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

The recent killing of Yahya Sinwar, a central figure in Hamas, may pave the way for an end to the war in Gaza, offering hope for the return of Israeli hostages. U.S. President Joe Biden, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, acknowledged the event as a decisive moment.

Biden, after discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggested that conditions are ripe for advancing towards a ceasefire and resolving hostilities. Aiming to build on this momentum, the President plans to dispatch Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region for high-stakes discussions.

While U.S. officials identify Sinwar as a barrier to peace talks, it's uncertain how Washington will galvanize efforts for hostages' release and ceasefire. Still, they remain optimistic about leveraging diplomatic channels to unlock meaningful progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)