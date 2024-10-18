Left Menu

Sinwar's Death Spurs Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Yahya Sinwar's death, a key Hamas leader, has set the stage for possible Israeli hostages' release and an end to the Gaza conflict. President Biden and Vice President Harris express hope for a ceasefire, with top diplomat Antony Blinken dispatched to facilitate post-war arrangements in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 03:02 IST
Sinwar's Death Spurs Renewed Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

The recent killing of Yahya Sinwar, a central figure in Hamas, may pave the way for an end to the war in Gaza, offering hope for the return of Israeli hostages. U.S. President Joe Biden, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, acknowledged the event as a decisive moment.

Biden, after discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggested that conditions are ripe for advancing towards a ceasefire and resolving hostilities. Aiming to build on this momentum, the President plans to dispatch Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region for high-stakes discussions.

While U.S. officials identify Sinwar as a barrier to peace talks, it's uncertain how Washington will galvanize efforts for hostages' release and ceasefire. Still, they remain optimistic about leveraging diplomatic channels to unlock meaningful progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024