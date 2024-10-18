Delhi Smog Crisis: Political Tug-of-War Intensifies
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused AAP and Arvind Kejriwal of failing to tackle Delhi's air pollution crisis. He criticized the inactive Rs 23 crore smog tower, blaming AAP's 'polluted politics.' As AQI levels worsen, Delhi residents face health risks from 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' air quality.
- Country:
- India
Amid intensifying air pollution in India's capital, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla staged a protest at the city's Smog Tower, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to deliver on its environmental promises. He accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of jeopardizing public health through ineffective governance.
Poonawalla condemned AAP's decision to lock the Rs 23 crore smog tower, citing the party's 'polluted politics' as a risk to the elderly and children's well-being in the city. The smog tower has been non-operational since January due to salary disputes and lack of job security for its operational staff.
On Friday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated significantly, with readings at several prominent locations ranging from 'Poor' to 'Very Poor.' The Central Pollution Control Board warns that such levels pose serious health risks with prolonged exposure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
Arvind Kejriwal Moves to New Residence After Resignation
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.