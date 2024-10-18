Delhi Smog Crisis: Political Tug-of-War Intensifies

Amid intensifying air pollution in India's capital, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla staged a protest at the city's Smog Tower, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to deliver on its environmental promises. He accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of jeopardizing public health through ineffective governance.

Poonawalla condemned AAP's decision to lock the Rs 23 crore smog tower, citing the party's 'polluted politics' as a risk to the elderly and children's well-being in the city. The smog tower has been non-operational since January due to salary disputes and lack of job security for its operational staff.

On Friday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated significantly, with readings at several prominent locations ranging from 'Poor' to 'Very Poor.' The Central Pollution Control Board warns that such levels pose serious health risks with prolonged exposure.

