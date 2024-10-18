William Ruto Nominates New Deputy President

Kenya's political landscape experienced a swift change as President William Ruto nominated Kithure Kindiki, the former interior minister, as his new deputy president.

The announcement came on Friday, soon after the Senate voted in favor of impeaching former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, creating a vacancy in the administration's leadership.

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula delivered the president's message in parliament, underscoring the urgency and significance of appointing Professor Kindiki to fill the void left in the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)