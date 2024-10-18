Left Menu

William Ruto Nominates New Deputy President

Kenyan President William Ruto has selected former interior minister Kithure Kindiki as his new deputy president following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua. This announcement was made by Speaker Moses Wetang'ula in parliament after the Senate's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:02 IST
Kenya's political landscape experienced a swift change as President William Ruto nominated Kithure Kindiki, the former interior minister, as his new deputy president.

The announcement came on Friday, soon after the Senate voted in favor of impeaching former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, creating a vacancy in the administration's leadership.

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula delivered the president's message in parliament, underscoring the urgency and significance of appointing Professor Kindiki to fill the void left in the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

