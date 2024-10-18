NDA Strategizes Seat-sharing for Jharkhand Election

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the BJP co-in-charge for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, revealed the seat-sharing arrangement for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday. According to Sarma, the AJSU Party will contest 10 seats, JD(U) will contest 2, and LJP (Ram Vilas) 1, as the arrangements near finalization.

Despite the preparations, the BJP is adopting a 'wait and watch' strategy. The party is awaiting the next move from opposition parties including the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which has yet to disclose its plans. The elections will be conducted in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with results expected on November 23.

Sarma announced that the NDA's AJSU Party will contest in 10 constituencies including Silli, Ramgarh, and Lohardaga. JD(U)'s focus will be on Jamshedpur West and Tamar, while LJP (Ram Vilas) eyes Chatra. BJP's seat arrangements for 68 slots are still under discussion, pending final decisions, as stated by Sarma in presence of other party leaders.

