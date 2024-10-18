Left Menu

BJP Leader Altaf Thakur Dismisses Omar Abdullah's Statehood Resolution Efforts

BJP's Altaf Thakur minimized the move by Omar Abdullah's cabinet to pass a statehood resolution for Jammu and Kashmir, labeling it a bid for relevance. He reiterated PM Modi and Home Minister Shah's commitment to restoring statehood, while JD(U) president GM Shaheen downplayed the resolution's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:57 IST
Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political development, BJP leader Altaf Thakur has downplayed the significance of a statehood resolution passed by Omar Abdullah's cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, Thakur suggested that the move was a strategic attempt by Abdullah to maintain political relevance among the region's populace.

Thakur emphasized that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have already committed to restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, making the cabinet resolution seemingly redundant. He expressed confidence that statehood would indeed be reinstated in due course.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir JD(U) president GM Shaheen echoed a similar sentiment, asserting that the cabinet's resolution held little sway. He remarked that the central government's commitment to statehood remains steadfast, regardless of Omar Abdullah's recent political maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

