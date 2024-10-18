Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Resolution

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid criticizes Jammu and Kashmir government's alleged resolution for statehood restoration without addressing Article 370. Rashid accuses NC's Omar Abdullah of aligning with BJP and ignoring electoral promises. He demands clarity on the state's governance and continuation of the Darbar Move practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:10 IST
Sheikh Abdul Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid expressed disappointment over reported moves by the Jammu and Kashmir government to seek only statehood restoration without addressing Article 370. Engineer Rashid voiced concerns about the National Conference's deviation from its traditional stand. According to Rashid, this approach signifies a concerning alignment with the BJP, further questioning Omar Abdullah's motives.

A report in the 'Daily Excelsior' newspaper suggested the cabinet's decision to urge a return to statehood, sparking Rashid's criticism. He highlighted that Abdullah, serving as NC vice president, had earlier contested elections on promises involving Articles 370 and 35A. Rashid questioned the Chief Minister's priorities, suggesting a disconnect from his party's foundational agenda.

Rashid also expressed skepticism about the alleged camaraderie between NC and BJP, mentioning ongoing efforts by the Central government to restore statehood per Supreme Court directives. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of maintaining the 'Darbar Move' tradition—an administrative practice ensuring unity between the Jammu and Srinagar regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

