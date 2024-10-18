Controversy Brews Over Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Resolution

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid expressed disappointment over reported moves by the Jammu and Kashmir government to seek only statehood restoration without addressing Article 370. Engineer Rashid voiced concerns about the National Conference's deviation from its traditional stand. According to Rashid, this approach signifies a concerning alignment with the BJP, further questioning Omar Abdullah's motives.

A report in the 'Daily Excelsior' newspaper suggested the cabinet's decision to urge a return to statehood, sparking Rashid's criticism. He highlighted that Abdullah, serving as NC vice president, had earlier contested elections on promises involving Articles 370 and 35A. Rashid questioned the Chief Minister's priorities, suggesting a disconnect from his party's foundational agenda.

Rashid also expressed skepticism about the alleged camaraderie between NC and BJP, mentioning ongoing efforts by the Central government to restore statehood per Supreme Court directives. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of maintaining the 'Darbar Move' tradition—an administrative practice ensuring unity between the Jammu and Srinagar regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)