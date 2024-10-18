NCP Suspends Satish Chavan: Intra-party Conflict Unfolds

The Nationalist Congress Party, under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, has taken a decisive step by suspending its Member of Legislative Council, Satish Chavan, for a period of six years. This move comes amidst allegations of Chavan engaging in activities detrimental to the party's interests.

Chavan, who serves as a representative of the Aurangabad Teachers' constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council, has been accused by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare of tarnishing the image of both the party and the ruling alliance, Mahayuti.

The suspension of Chavan reflects a broader context of internal strife within the NCP, particularly after a significant split last year, when five MLCs allied with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, marking a shift in the party's dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)