Assam Gears Up for Bypolls in Key Constituencies

Over 9 lakh voters are set to participate in the bypolls for five Assam assembly constituencies on November 13. Prompted by the election of their MLAs to the Lok Sabha, these seats will witness a fierce electoral battle. Security measures, including EVM preparations, are underway as the model code of conduct has commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:21 IST
  • India

The state of Assam prepares for a significant electoral exercise as over 9 lakh voters gear up for the upcoming bypolls in five assembly constituencies scheduled for November 13. The bypolls became necessary after MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year, as stated by Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel at a press conference.

The constituencies of Dholai (SC), Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli (ST) will see voters casting their ballots at 1,078 polling stations. Of the total electorate, 455,924 are women, and 454,722 are men. Notably, Sidli (ST) has the highest number of polling booths with 273, while Behali records the lowest with 154. Adequate arrangements, such as sufficient EVM stocks, have been confirmed by Goel, with randomisations and commissioning taking place soon.

Voting will occur from 7 am to 5 pm, allowing those already in line to vote past that time. The counting commences on November 23, starting with postal ballots. The bypolls will proceed according to pre-delimited constituencies, with the BJP, AGP, and UPPL contesting from various seats, having adjusted candidates following the MLAs' Lok Sabha victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

