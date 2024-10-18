Jharkhand Assembly Elections: JMM's Strategy and Alliances
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed confidence in the JMM-led alliance retaining power, emphasizing development work. Elections are set for November, and seat-sharing details will follow. Soren mentioned ongoing talks with allies, while NDA announced its seat-sharing formula. Over 2.60 crore electors will vote.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reaffirmed his confidence in the JMM-led alliance's ability to secure power in the upcoming state elections, citing the coalition's developmental initiatives as a key factor.
The elections will take place over two phases, on November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23. Soren remarked that the specifics of seat-sharing with allies will be disclosed in due time, as discussions are still underway.
Meanwhile, the opposition NDA coalition has finalized its seat-sharing arrangement, with the BJP contesting 68 seats. The electoral process involves over 2.60 crore eligible voters, inclusive of first-time and special-needs electors.
