Jharkhand Assembly Elections: JMM's Strategy and Alliances

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reaffirmed his confidence in the JMM-led alliance's ability to secure power in the upcoming state elections, citing the coalition's developmental initiatives as a key factor.

The elections will take place over two phases, on November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23. Soren remarked that the specifics of seat-sharing with allies will be disclosed in due time, as discussions are still underway.

Meanwhile, the opposition NDA coalition has finalized its seat-sharing arrangement, with the BJP contesting 68 seats. The electoral process involves over 2.60 crore eligible voters, inclusive of first-time and special-needs electors.

(With inputs from agencies.)