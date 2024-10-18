Left Menu

Zelenskiy Awaits White House Visit for Victory Plan Feedback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy anticipates a visit from a White House team to discuss feedback on the victory plan shared with Western leaders. He confirmed with President Biden that Ukraine will receive assistance packages approximately every two to three weeks in the coming months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:49 IST
Zelenskiy Awaits White House Visit for Victory Plan Feedback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday his expectation for a White House delegation to visit Ukraine shortly. This visit aims to provide feedback on the victory plan that Kyiv presented to Western leaders earlier.

During an interview with Ukrainian media, Zelenskiy shared insights into conversations with U.S. President Joe Biden, indicating an agreement that Ukraine would receive essential assistance rapidly.

The aid packages are expected to arrive every two to three weeks for upcoming months, reinforcing Ukraine's efforts in its conflict and recovery initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024