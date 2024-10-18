Zelenskiy Awaits White House Visit for Victory Plan Feedback

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday his expectation for a White House delegation to visit Ukraine shortly. This visit aims to provide feedback on the victory plan that Kyiv presented to Western leaders earlier.

During an interview with Ukrainian media, Zelenskiy shared insights into conversations with U.S. President Joe Biden, indicating an agreement that Ukraine would receive essential assistance rapidly.

The aid packages are expected to arrive every two to three weeks for upcoming months, reinforcing Ukraine's efforts in its conflict and recovery initiatives.

