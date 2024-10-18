Rain Forces Eknath Shinde's Helicopter Return: Safety First
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter had to return to his native village in Satara due to rain. The helicopter was en route to Pune when bad weather forced the pilots to make a precautionary landing. The chief minister safely continued his journey by car.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter mission hit a snag Friday afternoon. While attempting a journey from his native village in Satara district to Pune, rain forced the aircraft to return, officials confirmed.
Accompanied by others, Shinde departed from the helipad at the village of Dare, nestled along the Koyna dam backwater, only to find himself back on the ground shortly after takeoff. The helicopter had to turn back due to distant rain clouds, according to Officer-on-Special Duty Mangesh Chivate.
Later, Shinde resumed his journey to Pune by car and was expected to continue to Delhi thereafter, following his initial itinerary, as stated by the authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eknath Shinde
- helicopter
- rain
- safety
- Maharashtra
- Satara
- Pune
- weather
- journey
- Delhi
ALSO READ
School Van Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault in Pune
Shocking Death Threat Delivery to Maharashtra Leader
Lowering the Juvenile Age: Maharashtra's Bold Proposal
Ajit Pawar Assures Funding for Maharashtra's Women Assistance Scheme
School Van Driver Arrested in Pune: Allegations of Assault on Minor Students