Rain Forces Eknath Shinde's Helicopter Return: Safety First

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter mission hit a snag Friday afternoon. While attempting a journey from his native village in Satara district to Pune, rain forced the aircraft to return, officials confirmed.

Accompanied by others, Shinde departed from the helipad at the village of Dare, nestled along the Koyna dam backwater, only to find himself back on the ground shortly after takeoff. The helicopter had to turn back due to distant rain clouds, according to Officer-on-Special Duty Mangesh Chivate.

Later, Shinde resumed his journey to Pune by car and was expected to continue to Delhi thereafter, following his initial itinerary, as stated by the authorities.

