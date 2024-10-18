Left Menu

Rain Forces Eknath Shinde's Helicopter Return: Safety First

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter had to return to his native village in Satara due to rain. The helicopter was en route to Pune when bad weather forced the pilots to make a precautionary landing. The chief minister safely continued his journey by car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:46 IST
Rain Forces Eknath Shinde's Helicopter Return: Safety First
helicopter
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter mission hit a snag Friday afternoon. While attempting a journey from his native village in Satara district to Pune, rain forced the aircraft to return, officials confirmed.

Accompanied by others, Shinde departed from the helipad at the village of Dare, nestled along the Koyna dam backwater, only to find himself back on the ground shortly after takeoff. The helicopter had to turn back due to distant rain clouds, according to Officer-on-Special Duty Mangesh Chivate.

Later, Shinde resumed his journey to Pune by car and was expected to continue to Delhi thereafter, following his initial itinerary, as stated by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024