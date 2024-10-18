Putin's Assurance: Russia Will Prevail Despite NATO Struggles

During a recent media briefing, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed steadfast belief in Russia's eventual success in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, albeit without an identifiable timeline.

Putin pointed fingers at the US and NATO for their roles in instigating the conflict but reiterated Russia's openness to negotiation, accusing Ukraine of disregarding past efforts.

The Russian leader acknowledged India's concern regarding the situation and alluded to its potential role in peace talks, describing Prime Minister Modi as a 'friend'.

(With inputs from agencies.)