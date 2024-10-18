Putin's Assurance: Russia Will Prevail Despite NATO Struggles
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia will prevail in the Ukraine conflict. He criticized Ukraine for abandoning negotiation efforts and blamed the US and NATO for the war. Discussions mentioned India as a potential peace negotiator, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:29 IST
- Russian Federation
During a recent media briefing, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed steadfast belief in Russia's eventual success in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, albeit without an identifiable timeline.
Putin pointed fingers at the US and NATO for their roles in instigating the conflict but reiterated Russia's openness to negotiation, accusing Ukraine of disregarding past efforts.
The Russian leader acknowledged India's concern regarding the situation and alluded to its potential role in peace talks, describing Prime Minister Modi as a 'friend'.
