Putin Discusses BRICS, Ukraine Conflict, and Indian Cinema Boost

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his intent to bolster Indian cinema in Russia, spoke on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and reaffirmed the non-western nature of BRICS. He acknowledged NATO's role in the conflict and advocated for peace talks, highlighting Modi's prospective visit to the BRICS Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:18 IST
Putin Discusses BRICS, Ukraine Conflict, and Indian Cinema Boost
In a recent interaction at Novo-Ogaryovo, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his stance on various global issues. As the Ukraine conflict rages on, Putin reiterated Russia's resolve to triumph, while attributing the impetus of the conflict to NATO's actions. He further emphasized that setting a specific timeline for resolution may be counterproductive.

Putin recognized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns regarding the Russia-Ukraine situation. With Modi set to visit Kazan for the 16th BRICS Summit, Putin noted that India, along with China and Brazil, remains in dialogue with Russia over the conflict. He emphasized BRICS's role as a non-western, rather than anti-western, collaboration.

On cultural fronts, Putin expressed his interest in boosting the presence of Indian films in Russia, underscoring their popularity. Addressing broader geopolitical issues, he highlighted BRICS's potential economic benefits to non-member countries and criticized US attempts to stifle China's growth. Additionally, he showed concern over escalating tensions in Gaza, inviting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to BRICS gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

