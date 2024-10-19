Putin Discusses BRICS, Ukraine Conflict, and Indian Cinema Boost

In a recent interaction at Novo-Ogaryovo, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his stance on various global issues. As the Ukraine conflict rages on, Putin reiterated Russia's resolve to triumph, while attributing the impetus of the conflict to NATO's actions. He further emphasized that setting a specific timeline for resolution may be counterproductive.

Putin recognized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns regarding the Russia-Ukraine situation. With Modi set to visit Kazan for the 16th BRICS Summit, Putin noted that India, along with China and Brazil, remains in dialogue with Russia over the conflict. He emphasized BRICS's role as a non-western, rather than anti-western, collaboration.

On cultural fronts, Putin expressed his interest in boosting the presence of Indian films in Russia, underscoring their popularity. Addressing broader geopolitical issues, he highlighted BRICS's potential economic benefits to non-member countries and criticized US attempts to stifle China's growth. Additionally, he showed concern over escalating tensions in Gaza, inviting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to BRICS gatherings.

