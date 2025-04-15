Left Menu

NATO's Unwavering Support for Ukraine After Odesa Visit

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte visited Odesa with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, reaffirming NATO's steadfast support for Ukraine. Rutte emphasized continued assistance to help Ukraine defend against current and future threats, aiming for a just and lasting peace.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, visited the city of Odesa on Tuesday. This visit highlights NATO's continued solidarity with Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.

During the visit, Rutte reiterated NATO's steadfast support for Ukraine, especially following recent attacks such as the Palm Sunday assault on Sumy by Russian forces.

Rutte emphasized NATO's commitment to aiding Ukraine in defending against current aggressions and deterring future threats, aiming for a lasting peace for the nation.

