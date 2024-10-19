Controversy Erupts over Insults by Vijayapura MLA

A case has been registered against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, allegedly for insulting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting, police confirmed on Saturday.

The complaint, filed by Congress Municipal councilor Parashuram Hosamani, accuses Yatnal of making derogatory statements against Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at an event on October 15.

Following the complaint, authorities promptly charged Yatnal with intentional insult, provoking breach of peace, and spreading misleading information, at Gandhi Chowk police station.

