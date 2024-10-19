Left Menu

Controversy Erupts over Insults by Vijayapura MLA

A case has been filed against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly insulting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a recent public event. The complaint was lodged by Congress councilor Parashuram Hosamani, alleging derogatory remarks against Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The police have registered the case.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
A case has been registered against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, allegedly for insulting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting, police confirmed on Saturday.

The complaint, filed by Congress Municipal councilor Parashuram Hosamani, accuses Yatnal of making derogatory statements against Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at an event on October 15.

Following the complaint, authorities promptly charged Yatnal with intentional insult, provoking breach of peace, and spreading misleading information, at Gandhi Chowk police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

