Mubarak Gul: Pro Tem Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Mubarak Gul, a six-time National Conference MLA, was sworn in as the pro tem speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The ceremony was conducted by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan. Gul, who won the Eidgah seat, will oversee the swearing-in of new assembly members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:38 IST
Mubarak Gul
  • Country:
  • India

Six-time National Conference MLA Mubarak Gul assumed the role of pro tem speaker in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday.

The oath of office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a function at Raj Bhavan, attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other dignitaries.

Having won the Eidgah assembly seat for the sixth consecutive term, Gul was appointed pro tem speaker prior to administering oaths to newly elected assembly members scheduled for Monday at 2 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

