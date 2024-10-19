Left Menu

NDA Unites: Channapatna Bypoll Consensus Brewing

JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy announced that an NDA candidate will contest the Channapatna Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 13. Meetings between key leaders from JD(S) and BJP, including former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, aim to finalize the candidate by Sunday, with support from central and state leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move for the upcoming Channapatna Assembly bypoll, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has confirmed that an NDA candidate will represent the coalition on November 13.

Key meetings are underway, with crucial figures like his father, H D Kumaraswamy, and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, working together to iron out any differences.

The decision regarding the candidate is expected to be finalized by Sunday, symbolizing a united front from both central and state leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

