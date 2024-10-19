NDA Unites: Channapatna Bypoll Consensus Brewing
JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy announced that an NDA candidate will contest the Channapatna Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 13. Meetings between key leaders from JD(S) and BJP, including former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, aim to finalize the candidate by Sunday, with support from central and state leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move for the upcoming Channapatna Assembly bypoll, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has confirmed that an NDA candidate will represent the coalition on November 13.
Key meetings are underway, with crucial figures like his father, H D Kumaraswamy, and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, working together to iron out any differences.
The decision regarding the candidate is expected to be finalized by Sunday, symbolizing a united front from both central and state leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Channapatna
- Assembly
- by-election
- JD(S)
- BJP
- Kumaraswamy
- Yediyurappa
- candidate
- NDA
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Drug Bust: BJP Accuses Congress Amid Allegations
BJP Accuses Jharkhand Government of Major Coal Scam
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Film Industry Involvement Allegations in Telangana
BJP's Poonawala Criticizes Foreign-Funded NGOs for Alleged Economic Sabotage
Karnataka BJP and Congress Clash Over Savarkar Amid MUDA Allegations