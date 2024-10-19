NDA Unites: Channapatna Bypoll Consensus Brewing

In a strategic move for the upcoming Channapatna Assembly bypoll, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has confirmed that an NDA candidate will represent the coalition on November 13.

Key meetings are underway, with crucial figures like his father, H D Kumaraswamy, and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, working together to iron out any differences.

The decision regarding the candidate is expected to be finalized by Sunday, symbolizing a united front from both central and state leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)