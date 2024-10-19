RJD Expresses Unease Over Jharkhand Seat Allocation Ahead of Elections

Cracks are emerging within the INDIA alliance as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) voices dissatisfaction over the Jharkhand seat-sharing arrangement. This tension surfaces just before the assembly elections, slated for November, where the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have decided to contest the majority of seats.

RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha has labeled the decision by its allies as 'unilateral,' noting that the party was not consulted in the process. Such a move is causing internal disputes as the RJD considers its political options, arguing it can challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 15-18 strategic constituencies.

The contest is heating up in Jharkhand, where the previous election saw the JMM-led coalition secure a legislative majority. With past success as leverage, the RJD is signaling its intent to reassess its strategy amid what it perceives as exclusion from pivotal discussions within the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)