Congress Leader Kumari Selja Criticizes Government Over Farmers' Neglect

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja accused the BJP-led central government of neglecting farmers and being indifferent to their plight.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, where Bajrang Punia assumed the role of working chairman of the Kisan Congress, Selja voiced her concerns.

The event saw Selja and other prominent figures, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, addressing issues faced by farmers, emphasizing the government's failure to deliver on promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)