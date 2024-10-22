Left Menu

Congress Leader Kumari Selja Criticizes Government Over Farmers' Neglect

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has accused the BJP government of neglecting farmers, claiming their interests are ignored. During a press conference, she highlighted issues in grain markets and the struggles farmers face, emphasizing the need for their advancement to progress the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:46 IST
Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja accused the BJP-led central government of neglecting farmers and being indifferent to their plight.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters, where Bajrang Punia assumed the role of working chairman of the Kisan Congress, Selja voiced her concerns.

The event saw Selja and other prominent figures, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, addressing issues faced by farmers, emphasizing the government's failure to deliver on promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

