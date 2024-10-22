Supreme Court to Hear Pawar vs. Pawar Case Over 'Clock' Symbol
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on October 24 regarding the use of the 'clock' symbol by Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, contested by Sharad Pawar's group. The plea argues against the Election Commission's decision to recognize Ajit Pawar's group as the official NCP, raising election implications.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on October 24 from the faction led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar, challenging the use of the 'clock' symbol by a rival group led by Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The case centers around the Election Commission's decision to recognize Ajit Pawar's faction as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan was notified of the urgency of the matter, as this symbol issue affects the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, with a nomination deadline looming on October 29. Sharad Pawar's legal team has pressed for swift action, alleging non-compliance with previous court orders.
The legal dispute dates back to February when the Election Commission assigned the 'clock' symbol to Ajit Pawar's group following an internal split in the NCP. The Supreme Court had earlier allowed Sharad Pawar's faction to continue using a different party name and symbol for electoral purposes. With nominations underway, this upcoming hearing may significantly impact the political landscape in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JK BJP chief Ravinder Raina trailing in Nowshera constituency, NC'S Surinder Kumar leading by 2,797 votes: Election Commission.
NC vice president Omar Abdullah wins Budgam seat, defeats PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi by more than 18,000 votes: Election Commission.
Rallying Point: The Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme's Impact on Maharashtra Elections
BJP's Haryana Triumph Signals Positive Outlook for Maharashtra Elections
Election Commission Refutes Allegations of Result Update Delay