Foreign Influence: Divisive Narratives Threaten U.S. Elections

In a stark warning, a U.S. intelligence official revealed on Tuesday that Russia, Iran, and China are actively working to sow discord among Americans ahead of the crucial Nov. 5 elections. These foreign entities are reportedly crafting narratives designed to deepen divisions within the electorate.

The officials highlighted the potential for these actors to contemplate physical threats or engage in violent acts in the run-up to the elections. Moreover, there is a high likelihood of them executing disinformation campaigns post-election to foster uncertainty and destabilize confidence in the electoral process.

Such actions not only threaten to interfere with the democratic process but also aim to weaken the public's trust and cohesion during a critical period in the U.S. political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)