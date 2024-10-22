Turbulent Tides: The Controversial Path of Kalyan Banerjee

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, notorious for his incendiary remarks, was suspended for a day from the parliamentary committee following a disruptive incident. In a fit of anger during a meeting on the Waqf Bill, Banerjee shattered a glass water bottle and hurled it at the Chair.

This recent episode adds to Banerjee's track record of controversial conduct. He's previously drawn ire for mocking figures like Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Chief Minister Buddhadev Bhattacharjee, and agitators such as the junior doctors protesting a colleague's murder in West Bengal.

Despite these controversies, Banerjee's expertise in legal matters makes him a valued strategist within the Trinamool Congress, often advising on legal issues concerning the party or the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)