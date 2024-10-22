Modi and Pezeshkian Forge New Ties at BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for the first time at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. Pezeshkian, who took office in July following snap elections, engaged in dialogue with Modi to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Iran during the summit.
In the bustling setting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a pivotal meeting with newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This marks their first face-to-face interaction since Pezeshkian's election in July, following Iran's snap elections.
The discussions between Modi and Pezeshkian took place on the sidelines of the summit, a pivotal gathering spot for economic and regional discourse. Both leaders focused on strengthening the burgeoning bilateral relationship that promises to fortify ties between India and Iran.
The meeting is seen as an important step in continuing dialogue and cooperation despite regional challenges, emphasizing a commitment to robust diplomatic relations in the context of the larger BRICS framework.
