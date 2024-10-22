Modi and Pezeshkian Forge New Ties at BRICS Summit

In the bustling setting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a pivotal meeting with newly-elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This marks their first face-to-face interaction since Pezeshkian's election in July, following Iran's snap elections.

The discussions between Modi and Pezeshkian took place on the sidelines of the summit, a pivotal gathering spot for economic and regional discourse. Both leaders focused on strengthening the burgeoning bilateral relationship that promises to fortify ties between India and Iran.

The meeting is seen as an important step in continuing dialogue and cooperation despite regional challenges, emphasizing a commitment to robust diplomatic relations in the context of the larger BRICS framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)