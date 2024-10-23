Left Menu

EU Calls for Action at BRICS Summit: Putin Asked to End Conflict

The European Union has urged attendees at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. With over 20 world leaders present, the EU condemned Russia's actions, emphasizing the need for peace and urging Putin to cease hostilities.

23-10-2024
The European Union has made a bold plea at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, urging attending nations to pressure President Vladimir Putin into ending his military aggression in Ukraine. Among the attendees are influential figures such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Peter Stano, the EU's foreign policy spokesperson, took a firm stance against what he termed as 'Russia's misuse' of its BRICS chairmanship, pointing out the existing arrest warrant against Putin. He expressed hope that the summit attendees would leverage their influence to urge Putin to halt the conflict immediately.

The EU also backs United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who is present at the summit, in his efforts to advocate for peace. Stano expressed confidence in Guterres to reiterate the demand for a complete cessation of hostilities, emphasizing the urgent need to protect the Ukrainian people.

