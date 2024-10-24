Left Menu

Punjab BJP Expels Former MLA Satkar Kaur Amidst Drug Scandal

The Punjab BJP expelled former MLA Satkar Kaur following her arrest in a drug case. Kaur and her nephew were apprehended in Mohali's Kharar with 128 grams of heroin. Kaur, a former Congress MLA who joined BJP post-2022 elections, faced expulsion on orders from Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:14 IST
The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took definitive action on Thursday by expelling Satkar Kaur, a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and party leader, over her involvement in a drug case.

According to a statement by Punjab BJP's general secretary Anil Sarin, Kaur's expulsion was ordered by the state party chief Sunil Jakhar. This decision came a day after Kaur's arrest.

Kaur and her nephew, Jaskeerat Singh, were detained in Mohali's Kharar on Wednesday for allegedly peddling over 100 grams of heroin. Authorities confirmed that 128 grams of the drug were recovered from them. Kaur was previously a Congress MLA, representing the Ferozepur Rural constituency from 2017 to 2022, until she switched to BJP after being denied a ticket in the last assembly elections.

