Punjab BJP Expels Former MLA Satkar Kaur Amidst Drug Scandal

The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took definitive action on Thursday by expelling Satkar Kaur, a former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and party leader, over her involvement in a drug case.

According to a statement by Punjab BJP's general secretary Anil Sarin, Kaur's expulsion was ordered by the state party chief Sunil Jakhar. This decision came a day after Kaur's arrest.

Kaur and her nephew, Jaskeerat Singh, were detained in Mohali's Kharar on Wednesday for allegedly peddling over 100 grams of heroin. Authorities confirmed that 128 grams of the drug were recovered from them. Kaur was previously a Congress MLA, representing the Ferozepur Rural constituency from 2017 to 2022, until she switched to BJP after being denied a ticket in the last assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)