Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi Forge Alliance for UP Bypolls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, indicating a strong alliance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls. This meeting emphasizes a shared commitment to uphold the Constitution, reservation rights, and social harmony.

Yadav has announced that the INDIA bloc, under his party's symbol 'cycle', will contest all nine seats in the upcoming elections on November 13, with results expected on November 23.

The strategic partnership aims to energize the INDIA bloc, with the SP allocating two significant seats—Ghaziabad and Khair—to Congress, reinforcing unity and shared electoral ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)